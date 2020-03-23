Govt’s RM253 million suit against NFC to continue on June 12

THE government is expected to call its last witness in its suit against National Feedlot Corporation (NFC), where it is seeking from the company, managed by the husband and three children of former women, family and community development minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, repayment of RM253.6 million in loan and interest. 

On the first day of trial on January 13, senior federal counsel Azizan Md Arshad told Judicial Commissioner Anand Ponnudurai that the government will call six witnesses to testify.

