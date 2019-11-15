Wild elephants again disrupt Gua Musang Orang Asli’s water supply
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 15 Nov 2019 9:43PM ·
MORE than 300 Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kg Aring 5 in Gua Musang, Kelantan once again had their piped water supply damaged by a herd of wild elephants today.
The pipe that connects to a water catchment up a nearby hill was repaired through a gotong-royong just two days ago after it was damaged by wild elephants earlier this month.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments
Posted 3 months ago by Malaysia New hope