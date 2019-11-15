Wild elephants again disrupt Gua Musang Orang Asli’s water supply

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 15 Nov 2019 9:43PM · 1 Comments

Water supply to some 300 Bateq Orang Asli has been disrupted again after wild elephants trampled on water pipes and tanks just 2 days after they were repaired. – EPA pic, November 15, 2019.

MORE than 300 Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kg Aring 5 in Gua Musang, Kelantan once again had their piped water supply damaged by a herd of wild elephants today.

The pipe that connects to a water catchment up a nearby hill was repaired through a gotong-royong just two days ago after it was damaged by wild elephants earlier this month.

Comments

  • Are the tanks placed on a habitual track the elephants use? Or are they after the water? There must be a reason the elephants are doing this. Ask an expert.

    Posted 3 months ago by Malaysia New hope