Govt says chicken, egg supply to normalise this month

THE supply of chicken and eggs will return to normal and will be sufficient in the local market from this month, said the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry.

In a statement today, the ministry said the Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Associations of Malaysia (FLFAM) assured the government of sufficient supply at a January 19 meeting in Putrajaya.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu, ministry secretary-general Lokman Hakim Ali, senior ministry officials, FLFAM president Tan Chee Hee, and federation representatives.

“The aim of the meeting was to discuss the FLFAM memorandum in relation to issues affecting the sustainability and competitiveness of the poultry industry, in particular, chicken and eggs.

“Among the issues raised was price control, which is causing losses to farmers in the long term as production costs continue to rise.”

“Other issues include the need to increase productivity through closed farming systems, cash flow issues for farmers, projections of chicken and egg supply, and production costs,” the ministry said.

It said FLFAM thanked the government for its efforts and support in finding a balanced solution to the problems faced by consumers and the industry following various challenges to the global food supply chain.

“The ministry will continue to engage with industry players to ensure the chicken and egg industry remains sustainable and that there is sufficient food to meet the people’s needs,” the statement read. – Bernama, January 21, 2023.