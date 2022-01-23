BAM-Zii Jia dispute can rattle national camp, says official

THE dispute between the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Malaysia’s top men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia could affect the focus of the players in the national badminton camp, said BAM national coaching director Wong Choong Hann.
However, Wong stressed that he and the coaching staff at BAM will ensure that the matter does not jeopardise the training of players by focusing fully on the talent-building process.
