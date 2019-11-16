Bolivia interim leader threatens Morales with charges

BOLIVIAN interim leader Jeanine Anez said yesterday that exiled ex-president Evo Morales would have to “answer to justice” if he returns, as five of his supporters were killed in fierce clashes with security forces.
Morales resigned and fled to Mexico after losing the support of Bolivia’s security forces following weeks of protests over his disputed re-election that has seen 15 people killed and more than 400 wounded.
