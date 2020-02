BOLIVIA’S interim president Jeanine Anez yesterday ruled out exiled leader Evo Morales from standing in new elections as thousands of demonstrators marched through La Paz in support of the socialist icon and against the new, acting leader.

Columns of people streamed into the seat of government La Paz from the neighbouring town of El Alto for the second day running to press their argument that Morales’s departure was not a resignation but rather the product of a coup.