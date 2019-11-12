At least 15 killed, scores hurt in Bangladesh train crash
Updated 3 months ago
Published on 12 Nov 2019 11:50AM ·
AT least 15 people were killed and 58 injured when two trains collided in eastern Bangladesh early today, said police.
Three coaches were sent tumbling off the tracks at the Mondolbhag station in the town of Kasba when a Dhaka-bound intercity train and a locomotive bound for Chittagong collided.
