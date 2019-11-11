RM3 million for 6 Tg Piai school halls
PUTRAJAYA has allocated RM3 million to six schools in the Tg Piai parliamentary constituency to build open-air halls, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik today.
He said the construction of this project will begin in December and is expected to be completed by April.
