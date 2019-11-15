Sarawak PKR cancels state congress in support of Azmin

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 15 Nov 2019 12:30PM · 1 Comments

PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali was not invited to officiate the party's national youth wing’s congress next month, going against party tradition. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 15, 2019.

SARAWAK PKR has cancelled its annual congress on November 23 in support of party deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, who has been spurned from officiating the national youth wing’s congress next month.

The move is set to cause further fallout in the party, which has seen a division into camps that support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and those that support Azmin.

  • And this is why Pakatan needs to lose Tg Piau. Otherwise Azmin + Co will continue to have larger heads than they are entitled to.

    Posted 3 months ago by Rock Hensem