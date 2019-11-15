Sarawak PKR cancels state congress in support of Azmin

SARAWAK PKR has cancelled its annual congress on November 23 in support of party deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, who has been spurned from officiating the national youth wing’s congress next month.
The move is set to cause further fallout in the party, which has seen a division into camps that support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and those that support Azmin.
