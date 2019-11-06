Tian Chua was eligible to contest GE14, court rules
Published on 6 Nov 2019 7:35PM ·
THE High Court in Kuala Lumpur today ruled that former Batu MP Chua Tian Chang – better known as Tian Chua – was eligible to contest in elections.
Justice Mariana Yahya made the decision after allowing the originating summons by Tian Chua as the plaintiff against the Election Commission (EC) as the sole defendant in the suit.
