Sex education clips for kids viewed 2.7 million times
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 6 Nov 2019 7:14PM ·
SEVERAL sex education videos for children uploaded on YouTube by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry last June have been viewed 2.79 million times, Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh said.
She said this figure, registered as at October 4, showed significant progress for the ministry in its efforts to reduce child sexual abuse in Malaysia.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments