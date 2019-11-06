Not Cyprus, Jho Low on island elsewhere, says IGP
Kalidevi Mogan Kumarappa
Updated 3 months ago
Published on 6 Nov 2019 1:35PM ·
POLICE believe that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low is hiding in an under-the-radar location and not in Cyprus, said Abdul Hamid Bador.
However, the inspector-general of police said investigations show that Low tried to acquire properties in Cyprus through proxies.
