Not Cyprus, Jho Low on island elsewhere, says IGP

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 1:35PM

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador says fugitive financier Jho Low is hiding in an isolated country. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Nazir Sufari, November 6, 2019.

POLICE believe that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low is hiding in an under-the-radar location and not in Cyprus, said Abdul Hamid Bador.

However, the inspector-general of police said investigations show that Low tried to acquire properties in Cyprus through proxies.

