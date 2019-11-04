Mindef to have its own anti-corruption plan, says Mohamad Sabu
THE Defence Ministry (Mindef) is in the midst of drafting its own anti-corruption plan to ensure that it would be free of corruption.
Minister Mohamad Sabu said his ministry is launching its Anti-Corruption Policy Book, which contained policies that were developed to eliminate the problem at Mindef.
