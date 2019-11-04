Mindef to have its own anti-corruption plan, says Mohamad Sabu

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 4 Nov 2019 9:45PM · 0 Comments

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu says his ministry will have its own anti-corruption plan to combat graft and ensure a high level of integrity. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 4, 2019.

THE Defence Ministry (Mindef) is in the midst of drafting its own anti-corruption plan to ensure that it would be free of corruption.

Minister Mohamad Sabu said his ministry is launching its Anti-Corruption Policy Book, which contained policies that were developed to eliminate the problem at Mindef.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments