Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia for first time in 30 years
Updated 1 hour ago ·
Published on 24 Jan 2022 3:20PM ·
THAI Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o Cha will start a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, following an invitation from the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Salman.
The visit is the first by a Thai prime minister in three decades and hints at the restoration of relations following a downgrade in diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1989.
