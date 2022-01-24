UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is in Belmarsh prison, UK, awaiting a decision on whether he will be extradited to the US. His fiancée says he has been in the prison longer than some violent offenders. – EPA pic, January 24, 2022.

WIKILEAKS founder Julian Assange will learn today whether he can appeal to the UK’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States.

The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a magistrates’ court that it would be “oppressive” to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide.

