UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WIKILEAKS founder Julian Assange will learn today whether he can appeal to the UK’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States.
The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a magistrates’ court that it would be “oppressive” to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments