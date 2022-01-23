Pumped-up Nadal into Melbourne quarters, but Zverev sent packing

Rafael Nadal (pic) will face Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in the last eight, after dropping a set for the first time in the Australian Open. – EPA pic, January 23, 2022.

RAFAEL Nadal survived a marathon first-set tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open today, and will face Denis Shapovalov after he stunned Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s draw, giant-killer Amanda Anisimova tries to make world number one and hot favourite Ashleigh Barty her latest victim at Melbourne Park.

