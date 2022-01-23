Pumped-up Nadal into Melbourne quarters, but Zverev sent packing
Updated 3 hours ago ·
Published on 23 Jan 2022 4:50PM ·
RAFAEL Nadal survived a marathon first-set tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open today, and will face Denis Shapovalov after he stunned Alexander Zverev.
In the women’s draw, giant-killer Amanda Anisimova tries to make world number one and hot favourite Ashleigh Barty her latest victim at Melbourne Park.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments