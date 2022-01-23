Beijing tests 2 million for Covid as Winter Olympics loom

BEIJING officials said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where they identified a small cluster of Covid-19 infections will be tested, less than two weeks ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics.
The announcement comes days after the national postal service ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries, after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus cases.
