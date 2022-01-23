New Zealand outbreak forces PM Ardern to scrap wedding plans

Updated 2 hours ago · Published on 23 Jan 2022 8:10AM · 0 Comments

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not be going ahead with her wedding to long-time partner Clarke Gayford as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an Omicron outbreak. – EPA pic, January 23, 2022.

NEW Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was today forced to call off her wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

“My wedding will not be going ahead,” she confirmed after detailing new restrictions; including a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments