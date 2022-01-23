New Zealand outbreak forces PM Ardern to scrap wedding plans
Updated 2 hours ago ·
Published on 23 Jan 2022 8:10AM ·
NEW Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was today forced to call off her wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant.
“My wedding will not be going ahead,” she confirmed after detailing new restrictions; including a limit of 100 fully vaccinated people at events.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments