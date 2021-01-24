Chileans receive mistaken tsunami warning following Antarctic quake

A warning to abandon coastal areas sent by accident due to technical error saw Chileans running into the streets in panic and making their way to higher ground out of fear of a tsunami. – EPA pic, January 24, 2021.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck yesterday off the coast of Antarctica triggered a tsunami warning but panic ensued when a message to abandon coastal areas was sent to a large number of Chileans, some of whom experienced a separate, less dangerous temblor.

The shallow Antarctic quake struck at 8.36pm (23.36 GMT) in the sea east of Chile’s Eduardo Frei base, the country’s National Emergency Office (Onemi) said, prompting the agency to urge evacuation from “the beach area of the Antarctic” ahead of a possible tsunami.

