Boy falls to his death from Sentul apartment

A BOY, 4, died after falling from his house on the 16th floor of Sri Perak Apartment, Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, today.
Sentul police chief S. Shanmugamoorthy said the boy fell while playing by himself at the rear balcony in the 2pm incident.
