SIA grounds 96% fleet to overcome 'greatest challenge' ever
Updated 1 hour ago ·
Published on 24 Mar 2020 9:51AM ·
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is grounding 96% of its fleet capacity following further tightening of border controls around the world since last week to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This will result in the grounding of around 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, amid the greatest challenge the SIA Group has faced,” SIA said in a statement on its website.
