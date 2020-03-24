SIA grounds 96% fleet to overcome 'greatest challenge' ever

Singapore Airlines has announced the grounding of 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147. – EPA pic, March 24, 2020.

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is grounding 96% of its fleet capacity following further tightening of border controls around the world since last week to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This will result in the grounding of around 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, amid the greatest challenge the SIA Group has faced,” SIA said in a statement on its website.

