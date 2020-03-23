India to halt domestic passenger flights in ramp-up of virus action

INDIA will ground all domestic passenger flights from Wednesday to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the government said, as more states ordered lockdowns in the world’s second most populous nation.
The move to halt domestic flights – which ferried 144 million passengers across the vast country last year – apart from cargo services came as other forms of transport were suspended.
