India to halt domestic passenger flights in ramp-up of virus action

Published on 23 Mar 2020

Passengers use protective masks at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India. The government will shut down all domestic air travel on Wednesday. – EPA pic, March 23, 2020.

INDIA will ground all domestic passenger flights from Wednesday to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the government said, as more states ordered lockdowns in the world’s second most populous nation.

The move to halt domestic flights – which ferried 144 million passengers across the vast country last year – apart from cargo services came as other forms of transport were suspended.

