Zuraida given 14 days to reply to show-cause letter

Ragananthini Vethasalam Ragananthini Vethasalam Updated 2 hours ago · Published on 18 Jan 2020 1:45PM · 1 Comments

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says today Zuraida Kamaruddin’s case has been referred to the disciplinary board. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, January 18, 2020.

ZURAIDA Kamaruddin has been served with a show-cause letter, said party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who did not specify the complaint against the PKR vice-president.

Zuraida has 14 days from the date of the letter (January 17) to provide an explanation for her recent actions, Saifuddin said after the PKR central leadership committee meeting today.

Comments

  • She is not really a team player. When one is taking faction so strongly, she must know very well that if she fell out, she had to face political consequences.

    Posted 1 hour ago by James Wong