Zuraida given 14 days to reply to show-cause letter
Ragananthini Vethasalam
Updated 2 hours ago ·
Published on 18 Jan 2020 1:45PM ·
ZURAIDA Kamaruddin has been served with a show-cause letter, said party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who did not specify the complaint against the PKR vice-president.
Zuraida has 14 days from the date of the letter (January 17) to provide an explanation for her recent actions, Saifuddin said after the PKR central leadership committee meeting today.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments
Posted 1 hour ago by James Wong