Another pygmy elephant found dead in Kinabatangan

THE carcass of another Borneo pygmy elephant was discovered in Sukau, Kinabatangan, today.
Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga confirmed the incident but was not in a position to provide further details.
