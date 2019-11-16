Another pygmy elephant found dead in Kinabatangan

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 16 Nov 2019 7:56PM · 0 Comments

A Borneo pygmy elephant similar to that pictured has been reported dead in Kinabatangan, Sabah. – AFP pic, November 16, 2019.

THE carcass of another Borneo pygmy elephant was discovered in Sukau, Kinabatangan, today.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga confirmed the incident but was not in a position to provide further details.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments