Swift calls for support against ex-label's ‘tyrannical control’

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 15 Nov 2019 10:00AM · 0 Comments

Taylor Swift says the message being sent to her is clear: be a good little girl and shut up. – EPA pic, November 15, 2019.

TAYLOR Swift yesterday publicly reignited her battle with the heads of her former label, saying it is threatening to bar her from going through with an upcoming performance and Netflix documentary over her plans to re-record her early albums.

Earlier this year, the superstar began feuding with industry mogul Scooter Braun over his purchase of her former label for more than a decade, the Nashville-based Big Machine, which gave him a majority stake in the master recordings of her first six albums.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments