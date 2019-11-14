‘Critical jobs’ list to help students pick varsity courses

Published on 14 Nov 2019 9:51PM

Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran says 30% of existing jobs may no longer be relevant in the future. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 14, 2019.

THE Human Resources Ministry is preparing a list of “critical jobs” to help students decide on courses at institutions of higher learning.

Minister M. Kula Segaran said Industrial Revolution 4.0 demands jobs with a focus on technical skills.

Comments