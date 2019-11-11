I’m shocked that Najib is ‘shocked’, says Dr Mahathir

Alfian Z.M. Tahir Alfian Z.M. Tahir Updated 3 months ago · Published on 11 Nov 2019 8:16PM · 2 Comments

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is shocked that former prime minister Najib Razak was shocked that he was not acquitted in his SRC International case. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Nazir Sufari, November 11, 2019.

PRIME Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed shock that Najib Razak thought he could be acquitted from the seven charges relating to the SRC International case.

“I am shocked that he is shocked,” the 94-year-old leader said.

Comments

  • He has a lion heart but a youth level mentality. Naive thinking and person living in denying mode too long. Money can do many things but not everything. He was taking law in his hand, can twist and turn as he wished and pleased. We must realise the evil impact and level of abuse when a devil is in possess of top political authority in Malaysia. PM authority must be decentralized in future in order to prevent another round of abuse and misdeed.

    Posted 3 months ago by James Wong

  • And I'm not shocked that you are not taking action against Azumu ...

    Posted 3 months ago by Rock Hensem