I’m shocked that Najib is ‘shocked’, says Dr Mahathir
Alfian Z.M. Tahir
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 11 Nov 2019 8:16PM ·
PRIME Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed shock that Najib Razak thought he could be acquitted from the seven charges relating to the SRC International case.
“I am shocked that he is shocked,” the 94-year-old leader said.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments
Posted 3 months ago by James Wong
Posted 3 months ago by Rock Hensem