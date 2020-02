FORMER Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan’s body was found in an “abnormal way” for someone who supposedly died in a fire, the Shah Alam High Court heard today.

Witness Tan Hoss, the firefighter who led the team that put out a blaze at Nazrin’s home on June 14 last year, said that those caught in a fire would usually try to look for an exit, but the position of Nazrin’s body did not indicate this.