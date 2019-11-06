Cambodian opposition leader not allowed to transit, says Thai PM

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 6 Nov 2019 10:10PM · 0 Comments

Self-exiled former Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy in Canberra, Australia, in February last year. Rainsy promised a dramatic homecoming on November 9, Cambodia's Independence Day. – EPA pic, November 6, 2019.

THAILAND will not allow Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy to transit through the kingdom in a bid to return to Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said today.

Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, has promised a dramatic homecoming on November 9, Cambodia’s Independence Day.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments