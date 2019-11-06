Cambodian opposition leader not allowed to transit, says Thai PM
Published on 6 Nov 2019 10:10PM ·
THAILAND will not allow Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy to transit through the kingdom in a bid to return to Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said today.
Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, has promised a dramatic homecoming on November 9, Cambodia’s Independence Day.
