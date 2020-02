MARA Corporation Sdn Bhd has come out in defence of the memorandum of understanding it signed with Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd on collaboration in several projects.

Its chairman, Akramsyah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi, said contrary to reports that the MoU was inked without parent company Mara’s consent, the relevant stakeholders had been engaged on the matter beforehand, and that the document’s signing was in compliance with all the requirements of good governance.