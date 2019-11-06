Judge, DPP, lawyer claim trial to corruption charge

A SITTING judge, deputy public prosecutor and lawyer today claimed trial at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to one count of corruption each, involving RM17,500.

Kuala Kubu Baru Sessions Court judge Azmil Muntapha Abas, DPP Khairul Azhwa Yusrie Mohamad and lawyer Noor Amirul Nazreen Anas were charged under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.