Finance Ministry has settled RM1.69 billion of SRC International’s RM4 billion KWAP loan

Updated 6 months ago · Published on 2 Sep 2019 5:14PM · 5 Comments

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says the government has settled RM1.69 billion of SRC International's RM4 billion loan from KWAP thus far. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, September 2, 2019.

THE Finance Ministry has thus far paid RM1.69 billion as part of its obligation in servicing SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM4 billion loan from the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP).

The RM4 billion government guaranteed loan facility was taken by SRC International from KWAP on August 26, 2011 and March 27, 2012, whereby the civil service pension fund had released RM2 billion on each date.

  • Those approve the loans must be held accountable to the misdeed.

    Posted 6 months ago by James Wong

    • Cant agree more - the other scoundrels, besides Najib, should be hauled to Court and be make accountable for fraud and/or dereliction of duty.

      Posted 6 months ago by Rupert Lum

  • Celaka Najib

    Posted 6 months ago by Penganalisa L

  • As a guarantor..government has to pay..fine...but still tay payer money...but what are the benefits to the malaysian..where was the money goes...what was the purpose of the loan...it was a bloody huge of money but I did not see any outcome...any ROI or any benefits to the malaysian...the money just disappear...and we malaysian has to bare the consequences...its really not fare to the malaysian...and the culprit must be punnished..

    Posted 6 months ago by Zamri mohamed

  • Ask najib to pay...he caused so much blunder to the country...

    Posted 6 months ago by Zamri mohamed