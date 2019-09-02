Finance Ministry has settled RM1.69 billion of SRC International’s RM4 billion KWAP loan

THE Finance Ministry has thus far paid RM1.69 billion as part of its obligation in servicing SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM4 billion loan from the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP).

The RM4 billion government guaranteed loan facility was taken by SRC International from KWAP on August 26, 2011 and March 27, 2012, whereby the civil service pension fund had released RM2 billion on each date.