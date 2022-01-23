MB says no need to dissolve Perak assembly
THERE is no need to dissolve the Perak legislative assembly as the government has strong support, including from the opposition, Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad said.
He said the political situation in Perak was different from that in Johor – a slim majority that may have led to the dissolution of the state assembly.
