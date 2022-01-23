MB says no need to dissolve Perak assembly

Updated 1 hour ago · Published on 23 Jan 2022 6:32PM · 0 Comments

Perak MB Saarani Mohamad says there is no need to dissolve the state legislative assembly as he has strong backing from government and opposition assemblymen. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, January 23, 2022.

THERE is no need to dissolve the Perak legislative assembly as the government has strong support, including from the opposition, Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad said.

He said the political situation in Perak was different from that in Johor – a slim majority that may have led to the dissolution of the state assembly.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments