Family ‘interacted’ with Dr Mahathir, says Marina
Updated 1 hour ago ·
Published on 23 Jan 2022 6:15PM ·
DR Mahathir Mohamad is still undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute, with the family having “interacted” with him, his daughter Marina Mahathir said today.
She also urged everyone not to pay heed to rumours being spread on the condition of the former prime minister.
