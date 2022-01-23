Don’t spread unverified news on Dr Mahathir’s health, Annuar says
Updated 4 hours ago ·
Published on 23 Jan 2022 3:50PM ·
PEOPLE have been urged to not spread any news regarding the health condition of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, unless it is based on official sources.
Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa instead told the public to pray for the former prime minister’s speedy recovery.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments