THE appeal by former Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor against his conviction and 12-month jail sentence, as well as fine of RM2 million, for accepting a bribe of RM2 million from a businessman will be heard in April.

His lawyer, Tan Hock Chuan, when contacted by reporters, said the Court of Appeal deputy registrar, Darmafikri Abu Adam, set April 22 and 23 to hear the appeal during the case management, today.