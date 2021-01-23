Trump mulled replacing A-G to override election results

US media reports indicate that former president Donald Trump had tried to replace the acting attorney-general in a bid to override the election results. – EPA pic, January 23, 2021.

DONALD Trump considered replacing then-acting US attorney-general Jeffrey A. Rosen with a Justice Department lawyer who would help him force Georgia officials to overturn the state’s election result, US media reported late yesterday.

The New York Times said Trump only decided against the move when told that all remaining top officials at the Justice Department would resign en masse if the plan went ahead.

