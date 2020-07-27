Man found dead with gunshot wound in Butterworth
Updated 5 hours ago ·
Published on 27 Jul 2020 12:45PM ·
A MAN was found dead with a gunshot wound in his head at home in Taman Seri Maklom, Butterworth, early this morning.
Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the body of Muhammad Asiff Md Rozi, 30 was found in the bathroom by his father at 5.30am.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments