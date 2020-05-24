HK activists plan new protests over proposed security law

HONG KONG’S pro-democracy campaigners called for fresh protests today, their first test after China sparked outrage with a proposed new security law that many fear will spell the end of the city’s treasured freedoms.

The proposed legislation is expected to ban treason, subversion and sedition, and follows repeated warnings from Beijing that it will no longer tolerate dissent in Hong Kong, which was shaken by months of massive, sometimes violent anti-government protests last year.