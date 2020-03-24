CTRM Malacca reports one Covid-19 infection

A worker in a DRB-Hicom subsidiary in Malacca has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a wedding in Putrajaya on March 7. – EPA pic, March 24, 2020.

DRB-HICOM Bhd today confirmed that an employee at its subsidiary, Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM) in Batu Berendam, Malacca has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, it said contact tracing revealed that he contracted the virus after attending the wedding of his cousin in Putrajaya on March 7.

