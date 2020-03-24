CTRM Malacca reports one Covid-19 infection
Updated 3 hours ago ·
Published on 24 Mar 2020 10:37AM ·
DRB-HICOM Bhd today confirmed that an employee at its subsidiary, Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM) in Batu Berendam, Malacca has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a statement, it said contact tracing revealed that he contracted the virus after attending the wedding of his cousin in Putrajaya on March 7.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments