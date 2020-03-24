China's imported virus cases spike as fears grow of second wave
CHINA reported 78 new cases of the deadly coronavirus today, with the vast majority brought in from overseas as fears rise of a second wave of infections.
The first new case in nearly a week was also reported in Wuhan – the epicentre where the virus emerged last year – along with three other local infections elsewhere in the country.
