China's imported virus cases spike as fears grow of second wave

Updated 3 hours ago · Published on 24 Mar 2020 10:30AM · 0 Comments

The first new case of Covid-19 in nearly a week is reported in Wuhan – the epicentre where the virus emerged last year – along with three other local infections elsewhere in China, and 74 imported cases. – EPA pic, March 24, 2020.

CHINA reported 78 new cases of the deadly coronavirus today, with the vast majority brought in from overseas as fears rise of a second wave of infections.

The first new case in nearly a week was also reported in Wuhan – the epicentre where the virus emerged last year – along with three other local infections elsewhere in the country.

