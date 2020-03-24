Malaysia flies home 189 citizens stranded in India

Updated 4 hours ago · Published on 24 Mar 2020 9:22AM · 0 Comments

About 400 Malaysians are in touch with the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi and hoping to fly home when the Indian government allows more evacuation flights by Malaysia-based carriers. – EPA pic, March 24, 2020.

A BATCH of 189 Malaysians stranded in India were flown home  today on a special AirAsia flight.

They left Chennai for Kuala Lumpur in the early hours as Malaysia continued to evacuate its citizens  stuck abroad due to the suspension of air travel following the coronavirus outbreak.

