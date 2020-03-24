Malaysia flies home 189 citizens stranded in India
Updated 4 hours ago ·
Published on 24 Mar 2020 9:22AM ·
A BATCH of 189 Malaysians stranded in India were flown home today on a special AirAsia flight.
They left Chennai for Kuala Lumpur in the early hours as Malaysia continued to evacuate its citizens stuck abroad due to the suspension of air travel following the coronavirus outbreak.
