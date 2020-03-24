Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be ‘gift from God’

US President Donald Trump yesterday said antimalarial drugs that are under investigation to treat the new coronavirus could be a “gift from God” despite scientists warning against the dangers of overhyping unproven medicines.
Trump announced last week his administration was working to dramatically expand access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound, following promising early studies in France and China that found the drugs helped patients suffering from the Covid-19 illness.
