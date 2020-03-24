Trump says unproven coronavirus drugs could be ‘gift from God’

Updated 1 hour ago · Published on 24 Mar 2020 9:40AM · 0 Comments

Donald Trump has been criticised by some in the scientific community for overhyping anti-malarial drugs to treat the coronavirus, which could create shortages for Americans who need them to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, diseases for which they are approved. – EPA pic, March 24, 2020.

US President Donald Trump yesterday said antimalarial drugs that are under investigation to treat the new coronavirus could be a “gift from God” despite scientists warning against the dangers of overhyping unproven medicines.

Trump announced last week his administration was working to dramatically expand access to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related compound, following promising early studies in France and China that found the drugs helped patients suffering from the Covid-19 illness.

