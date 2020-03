SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday the United States was cutting US$1 billion (RM4.5 billion) in aid to Afghanistan, voicing disappointment that rival leaders pressed by him on a visit failed to form an inclusive government.

“The United States is disappointed in them and what their conduct means for Afghanistan and our shared interests,” Pompeo said in a statement after his talks in Kabul with President Ashraf Ghani and Ghani’s rival Abdullah Abdullah.