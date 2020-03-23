2 men jailed for assaulting cop during MCO

TWO men became the first offenders to be jailed today for assaulting a police officer who was enforcing the movement-control order (MCO) imposed by the government from March 18 to 31, to contain Covid-19.

Shop assistant S. Sugendran, 31, and security guard M. Annblagan, 37, were sentenced to two months in prison by magistrate M. Saravanan in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today, after pleading guilty to a joint charge under section 353 of the Penal Code, for using criminal force against inspector Nik Faidrul Nik Fauzi.