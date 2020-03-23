2 men jailed for assaulting cop during MCO

Updated 3 hours ago · Published on 23 Mar 2020 8:50PM · 3 Comments

TWO men became the first offenders to be jailed today for assaulting a police officer who was enforcing the movement-control order (MCO) imposed by the government from March 18 to 31, to contain Covid-19.

Shop assistant S. Sugendran, 31, and security guard M. Annblagan, 37, were sentenced to two months in prison by magistrate M. Saravanan in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today, after pleading guilty to a joint charge under section 353 of the Penal Code, for using criminal force against inspector Nik Faidrul Nik Fauzi.

  • Dei, mana mau pigi. Cari toddy Ka? Very lucky to get off with a linient sentence

    Posted 2 hours ago by Zainuddin Yusoff

