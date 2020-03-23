Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Updated 4 hours ago ·
Published on 23 Mar 2020 6:40PM ·
AUSTRALIAN Olympic officials said today “it was clear” the Tokyo Games could not go ahead as scheduled this year and told its athletes to instead prepare for the event in 2021.
The International Olympic Committee shifted its tone on the Games overnight as the coronavirus crisis spirals, saying it will step up planning for different scenarios, including postponement.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments