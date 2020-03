THE Kuala Lumpur High Court today postponed the hearing of submissions in the case of former Felda chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, who faces one charge of criminal breach of trust and nine charges of receiving bribes exceeding RM3 million, to April 8.

Based on information posted on the court website, today’s proceedings have been postponed due to the closure of courts in line with the movement-control order imposed by the government from March 18 to 31, to contain Covid-19.