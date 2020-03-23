2 CIMB Seremban employees contract Covid-19

Updated 2 hours ago · Published on 23 Mar 2020 4:12PM · 0 Comments

Two employees of CIMB's Seremban branch have been tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling to Indonesia recently. The branch has been temporarily closed for disinfection. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, March 23, 2020.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s Seremban branch on Jalan Datuk Bandar Tunggal will be temporarily closed after two of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, CIMB said both employees had recently returned from a personal trip to Indonesia and had been in home quarantine since March 19, after returning to Malaysia. 

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments