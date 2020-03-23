2 CIMB Seremban employees contract Covid-19
Updated 2 hours ago ·
Published on 23 Mar 2020 4:12PM ·
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s Seremban branch on Jalan Datuk Bandar Tunggal will be temporarily closed after two of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.
In a statement today, CIMB said both employees had recently returned from a personal trip to Indonesia and had been in home quarantine since March 19, after returning to Malaysia.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments