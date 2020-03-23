Sabah lawyers move to introduce virtual hearings



THE Sabah Law Society (SLS) is making arrangements with the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim for the issuance of a practice direction for the conduct of virtual and video conferencing hearings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SLS president Roger Chin in a statement today said such a step is necessary to ensure that the wheels of justice keep turning while minimising the risk of infection.