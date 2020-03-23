Jack Ma, Alibaba Foundation to donate medical supplies to 10 Asian countries

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation will donate 1.8 million masks, 210,000 Covid-19 test kits and 39,000 pieces of protective clothing to 10 Asian nations to assist them in the fight against the pandemic. – EPA pic, March 23, 2020.

THE Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have announced plans to donate much-needed medical supplies to 10 more countries in Asia to fuel the global fight against Covid-19.

The governments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will receive a donation totalling 1.8 million masks, 210,000 Covid-19 test kits and 36,000 pieces of protective clothing.

